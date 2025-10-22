Joseph Kane, 57, of West Haven, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries he received in the Aug. 15 fire at an emcampment in Milford, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The fire broke out in a wooded area behind the Lowe’s store on Old Gate Lane. Police said they believe Kane lived at the encampment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to a hospital with injuries, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the blaze, authorities said at the time.

Milford police said they were called to the area about half an hour before the fire for a disturbance involving a person yelling at the encampment.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Shirley Prendergast, who started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses for Kane, wrote in the fundraiser that Kane was a loving and caring friend.

He was a kind soul who touched the lives of so many, always ready for an adventure, thoughtful in his ways, and giving of himself to others. He created countless lifelong memories with his friends and family, and his absence leaves an immeasurable void.

The GoFundMe raised more than $13,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Milford detectives.

