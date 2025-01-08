CT Dad Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial After Infant Found Dead in Milford Motel Tub: Report

Dale Kirkland, 31, of Bridgeport, is charged with murder and other offenses for allegedly leaving his baby in a tub at the Mayflower Motel in Milford on Aug. 21, 2024, police said.

NBC Connecticut reported on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that a court had ruled Kirkland incompetent to stand trial. However, the ruling does not end the case against him.

A judge ordered Kirkland to spend 60 days at Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown. He is scheduled for another competency hearing in March, the report said.

Staff at the Mayflower Motel discovered the baby girl submerged in a tub around 11:30 a.m. in a vacant room shortly after Kirkland checked out.

Firefighters attempted CPR on the child as they rushed her to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but she could not be saved. Doctors pronounced her dead shortly before noon.

Kirkland is being held on a $1 million bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Milford and receive free news updates.