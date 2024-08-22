Arrest Made After Baby Found Dead At Milford Motel

The child was found in New Haven County around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Mayflower Motel in Milford.

Milford police said after the baby was found, they performed life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital within an hour.

Wednesday afternoon, Milford Police said they were looking for Dale Kirkland, age 31, with an unknown address, as a person of interest.

Hours later, around 7:30 p.m. in Bridgeport, Kirkland was arrested on the corner of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue by Bridgeport and Milford PD officers, with help from the New York State Police, said Tiadora Josef with the Bridgeport Police.

Josef said Kirkland had a warrant for arrest "due to the incident this morning in Milford."

On Thursday, Aug. 22, Milford Police Officer Brianna McDonald declined to comment if Kirkland had been charged in the infant's death as detectives worked on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Milford and receive free news updates.