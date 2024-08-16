Hundreds Showing Love For Milford 4-Year-Old Facing Months of Chemo

What started out as a fever and stomach ache for Mia Morse of New Haven County in Milford turned out to be every parent's worst nightmare -- cancer.

Mia, usually dressed in full princess mode, is described as "hilariously imaginative, adorable, super sweet," according to a GoFundMe started to support the family so they can make it through these "trying" times.

She is the oldest sibling to twins and loves her puppy, Lionel, said family friend Brooke Hayden.

"She is her mom’s absolute mini-me and a total daddy’s girl." the GoFundMe said.

Her journey from bouncy and fun to a hospital room began when she had a fever and belly ache, which turned out to be a tumor the size of a cantaloupe on her kidney.

Things moved quickly after that. The surgery was successful in removing this tumor as well as her kidney, the GoFundMe said.

She’s healing from surgery and doing great. While this is a win— pathology results came back stating that Mia has stage 3 nephroblastoma (Wilm’s Tumor).

Unfortunately, Mia has a lot of chemotherapy and some radiation to do. The doctors estimated around 42 weeks of treatment.

"Fortunately, so many people have reached out and want to help Mia and her family in any way they can," said Hayden. "It’s amazing to see. Whether it be family, friends, coworkers, or preschool, everyone has the same thought: What can we do? How can we support Mia? How can we help Lisa and Nick?"

So far, Mia has been strong and ready to face the journey ahead.

The family needs help to relieve the financial burden and allow them to focus all their energy on getting Mia healthy, the GoFundMe said.

To donate to Mia's fund, click here.

