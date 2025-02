Roger Dailey, of Middletown, was located inside the vehicle at Riverport Park in Cromwell on Sunday, Feb. 16, police said.

Multiple people called 911 to report the blaze off River Road. Firefighters didn't find Dailey's body until they had put out the blaze, Cromwell police said.

It's unclear what sparked the blaze. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death accidental.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.