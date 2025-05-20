Man Stabbed Twice In Head While Walking In Middletown In Unprovoked Attack: Police

Officers were called to the area of 188 Pearl Street just after 9 p.m., as paramedics were treating the man's head injury.

The victim told police that he was walking on Grand Street when someone came up behind him and stabbed him on the top of his head. He said he was stabbed a second time before he managed to run toward Pearl Street. He stopped on Pearl, where a neighbor called 911, police said.

Paramedics took the man to Hartford Hospital with cuts to his head. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have not identified a suspect, but investigators said it was likely an isolated incident.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Officer M. Aresco of the Middletown Police Patrol Division at 860-638-4000, extension 6318.

