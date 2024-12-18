Middletown Father Of 3 Dies Unexpectedly: He Had 'Beautiful Heart And Soul,' Family Says

David Shaw, a 32-year-old Middletown father of three, died on Dec. 10 after suffering from acute kidney and liver failure, his family said in his obituary. Along with his three children, he leaves behind his parents, stepfather, and sisters.

David was best known for his beautiful blue eyes, unforgettable smile, and manners. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends, especially his children. David was always happy, goofy, energetic, and had a beautiful heart and soul no matter what was going on and no matter who he was around

His family said they were excited to celebrate the holidays and his younger sister’s upcoming birthday with him when he fell ill.

In addition to their grief, the family said they are struggling to cover his funeral expenses. They created a GoFundMe to help mitigate the unexpected costs.

“What should be a time for spending holidays with family has turned into a time of grief as our family prepares to say our final goodbyes,” they said. "David’s sudden loss has left our family heartbroken and trying to navigate the immense burden of funeral and related expenses during this incredibly difficult time."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, the campaign had raised more than $3,100 of its $7,500 goal.

The funeral was held earlier this week in Middletown.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

