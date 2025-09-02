Fair 76°

Man Dies Hours After Car Crashes Into Him In Middletown Parking Lot

A man who was hit while walking in a Middletown parking lot Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, has died from his injuries, police said.

First responders were called to the rear of DaVita Dialysis at 100 Main St. around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a man being struck by a car, according to Middletown police.

The man suffered severe head, arm, and leg injuries. Paramedics rushed him to Middlesex Hospital, where he died several hours later.

Authorities have not yet released his name.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department’s Traffic Division at 860-638-4061.

