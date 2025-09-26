CT Trooper Pulled From Middletown High School After Allegations Involving Minor: Report

Trooper First Class Timothy Haroian worked as the resource officer at Vinal Technical High School in Middletown until authorities learned of accusations on Jan. 15, NBC Connecticut reported on Friday, Sept. 26.

A CT Examiner investigation found that Haroian exchanged nearly 4,000 text messages with the 17-year-old student, including asking for "sexy" pictures.

Haroian admitted to having an "inappropriate" relationship with the student, the Examiner said, but it is unclear if it ever became physical.

Connecticut State Police and the Middletown State’s Attorney’s Office said they investigated the matter and found no grounds to file charges. However, authorities removed him from Vinal Technical High School and placed him on administrative duty after learning of the relationship, NBC reported.

Haroian remains on the force in a non-patrol capacity, the Examiner said.

Police said the results of the internal investigation will be made public when it is complete.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.