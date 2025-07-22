Partly Cloudy 77°

Community Rallies After Middletown Dad Of 2 Young Girls Dies In Crash: 'An Unimaginable Loss'

A grassroots effort to support a mother left to raise two young children after her husband was tragically killed in a car crash has raised thousands of dollars—and continues to gain momentum.

Simon Stopka was killed in a car crash, leaving behind his wife, Natalia, and their 3-year-old daughter, Lea, and 2-year-old daughter, Jolie. 

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Simon Stopka, 29, died recently in a car wreck. Details surrounding the crash remain scarce, and requests for additional information have not been returned.

Stopka leaves behind his wife, Natalia, and their daughters, Lea, age 3, and Jolie, age 2.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to support the family as they navigate life without their beloved husband and father and grieve this “unimaginable loss.” As of Tuesday, July 22, the fundraiser had brought in more than $26,000, more than half of its $45,000 goal, from over 200 donors. 

Organizer Ryan Holden said the campaign was launched to help shoulder some of Natalia’s burdens.

We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden she now carries—covering everyday expenses, childcare, household needs, and giving her the time and space to heal without the added pressure of financial stress.

The fundraiser continues to draw support from the community.

