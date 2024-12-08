Christopher Smith, 45, of Middletown, who pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to entice a minor by computer in October learned his fate last week, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years once he's released.

Smith traded multiple sexual messages for weeks in an attempt to meet up for sex with a teenager in a Meriden park, the prosecutor said. When he arrived for the rendezvous, police put him in handcuffs.

Smith has been held since his arrest in November 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.