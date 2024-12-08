Overcast 42°

Christopher Smith Headed To Prison Over Sexts With 'Teen'

A 45-year-old Connecticut man who believed he was texting a 15-year-old to meet up for sex but was speaking with an undercover agent was sentenced to 16 months in prison, state authorities said. 

Christopher Smith, 45, of Middletown, who pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to entice a minor by computer in October learned his fate last week, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said. He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years once he's released. 

Smith traded multiple sexual messages for weeks in an attempt to meet up for sex with a teenager in a Meriden park, the prosecutor said. When he arrived for the rendezvous, police put him in handcuffs. 

Smith has been held since his arrest in November 2023. 

