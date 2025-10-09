Woman, 62, Seriously Hurt By Car Strike As She Crossed Meriden Street

Police said the woman was walking west across Swain Avenue in the crosswalk when she was hit around 1:15 p.m. The walk signal was not active at the time.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy driving a Kia Sorento was stopped at a red light on Swain Avenue, waiting to turn right onto East Main Street. As he began his turn, “he failed to notice the pedestrian in his path and struck her with his vehicle, knocking her to the ground and running her over,” police said.

Officers found the woman lying in the road with serious injuries to her head and legs. A Good Samaritan treated her until paramedics arrived. They rushed her to a nearby trauma center, where doctors determined her wounds were serious but not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported. Police said all parties are cooperating with investigators.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash or who witnessed it to contact Officer J. Golden at 203-630-6201 or [email protected] or Sgt. A. Kery at [email protected].

