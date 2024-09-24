'Vision Of Excellence': Meriden School Earns Prestigious Blue Ribbon Award

The US Department of Education released its 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools this week, with 356 earning the prestigious distinction. The annual awards recognize high-performing public and non-public schools and those making strides in closing achievement gaps among the student body.

In Connecticut, the three deemed to have reached those goals are:

Daniel Hand High School in Madison

Israel Putnam Elementary School in Meriden

Sunnyside Elementary School in Shelton

Daniel Hand High was nominated as an "Exemplary High Performing School" and the elementary schools were named "Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools."

Nominated schools must submit a comprehensive application that details its culture, program, assessment, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, and community involvement, the Department of Education said.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a news release. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The US Board of Education has published the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards since 1982.

Click here to see a full list of schools.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.