Vandals Damage, Destroy Nearly 100 Headstones At Historic Meriden Cemetery

Nearly 100 headstones and monuments at St. Patrick’s Cemetery were toppled, cracked, and gouged in a sweeping act of vandalism that police believe involved more than one suspect.

Police in Meriden say nearly 100 headstones at the historic St. Patrick’s Cemetery were seriously damaged or destroyed overnight. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Meriden police said they were called Tuesday morning, Aug. 12, to the cemetery at 94 Wall Street after several residents reported “significant vandalism and damage” to graves. A responding officer joined the property maintenance company to walk the grounds, where they found a trail of destruction.

Some of the damaged headstones dated back to the 1800s and were “cracked in half and look to be unrepairable.” Others were left with deep gouge marks “consistent with the usage of a chain or cable.”

Police said there were no tire marks on the grass, and the size and number of monuments damaged point toward multiple people being involved. The destruction is believed to have happened between 8 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents with any information are urged to contact Officer Alejandro Schroder or Detective Benjamin Pellegrini at 203-630-6201.

