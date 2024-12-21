Trevor Smith, 42, was arrested Friday and faces charges of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a gun, police said. He is also wanted on an unrelated warrant out of New Haven, though authorities did not provide details about that case.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting Beth Ndwiga, a 28-year-old healthcare office worker, on July 22 at the Meriden Green.

After months of investigation, police tracked Smith to West Haven, where officers and K-9 units arrested him on Dec. 20 without incident. He is being held on a $3 million bond, authorities said.

Another man, Michael Farrar, 32, was charged shortly after the incident and faces assault charges related to Ndwiga’s death, authorities have previously said.

In her obituary, Ndwiga’s family described her as a compassionate woman who pursued a career in healthcare because she loved helping others. She is survived by her parents, brother, sister, and extended family.

