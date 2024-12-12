Fair 39°

Tractor Trailer Fire Shuts I-691 In Meriden

A tractor-trailer fire closed I-691 in Meriden early Thursday, Dec. 12.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: CT Roads
Cecilia Levine
The CT Roads site shows the westbound incident happened between Exits 3 and 5 at dawn. 

The right and center lanes are closed as of press time. 

