Tractor Trailer Fire Shuts I-691 In Meriden

The CT Roads site shows the westbound incident happened between Exits 3 and 5 at dawn.
The right and center lanes are closed as of press time.
A tractor-trailer fire closed I-691 in Meriden early Thursday, Dec. 12.
