Threat Leads To Increased Police Presence At Meriden Middle School

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Sunday, Sept. 8, in Meriden at Thomas Edison Middle School.

According to Meriden Police Sgt. Michael Boothroyd, the department was made aware of the threat circulated via social media, which threatened Edison Middle School students.

"The Meriden police department, with the assistance of Meriden School personnel, is actively investigating this incident," Boothroyd said. "We are in the initial stages of this investigation."

He added that they could not confirm or deny the threat against Thomas Edison Middle School.

Boothroyd said the department will increase its presence at Thomas Edison Middle School this week out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Det. M. Shedlock at 203-630-6285 or mshedlock@meridenct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.