Teen Charged With Pistol-Whipping Meriden Child, Multiple Gun Offenses: Police

Meriden police said officers received multiple reports in September about a male with an illegal firearm. Authorities later identified that as 18-year-old Jhoan Alejandro Almeida-Cando, police said on Friday, Oct. 10.

Police said Almeida-Cando confronted a juvenile victim on a city sidewalk and “struck the juvenile in the head with a firearm, causing physical injury.”

On Oct. 2, detectives found Almeida-Cando as he got out of a vehicle on Pratt Street. When officers approached, Almeida-Cando sprinted away, but police quickly caught up to him, Meriden authorities said.

Inside the car, police found a 9mm Polymer firearm without a serial number, which violates Connecticut law. Police said Almeida-Cando does not have a pistol permit and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Authorities charged Almeida-Cando with interfering with police, carrying a pistol with a permit, carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle, and possession of a ghost gun. He was being held on a $1 million bond, officials said.

After his arrest, police served a warrant related to the earlier pistol-whipping case.

He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, and risk of injury to a child. The court added $100,000 bond for those charges, police said.

