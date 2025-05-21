Student Sets Off Pepper Spray On Meriden School Bus, Prompting Emergency Evacuation

The incident occurred as the bus traveled past Ceppa Field on Gale Avenue. An email to police seeking information on the number of students on board, the school they attend, and how many were treated for injuries was not immediately returned.

Meriden firefighters responded to the scene and decontaminated the bus. There were no serious injuries, Meriden police said.

Some children were transferred to a different bus, while others were picked up by parents at Ceppa Field.

Officials have notified the school board. It’s unclear what punishment the student who released the pepper spray may face.

