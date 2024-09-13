Stranger Beats, Strangles Woman At Meriden Train Station In Unprovoked Attack: Police

The alleged New Haven County attack happened on Wednesday, Sept. 11, around 8:15 p.m. at the Meriden Train Station, Connecticut State Police said.

The woman said she did not recognize the man, but shortly after noticing him, he approached and pounced on her. The last thing she remembered was losing consciousness as she couldn't lift herself from beneath his body weight, police explained.

She woke up soon after and found someone to help drive her home. Her friends and family asked her to report the attack, which she did later that night. Police said the attack was caught on a security camera at the station.

They used that recording to put out a description of the suspect, and police had him in handcuffs within a few hours, authorities said.

Curtis Demond Hemmingway, age 37, of Meriden, was charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree strangulation, and disturbing the peace, State Police said.

A judge ordered him held on a $150,000 bond, authorities added.

Doctors at an area hospital treated the woman's injuries and released her.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

