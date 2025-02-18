Fair 20°

SHARE

Police ID 20-Year-Old Killed When Car Crashes Into Bridge Abutment, Injuring 2 Others

Police in Connecticut have identified the 20-year-old man who was killed early Valentine's Day when his car crashed into a bridge abutment. 

Jose Leonel Garcia Garcia

Jose Leonel Garcia Garcia

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jose Leonel Garcia Garcia, of Meriden, died of his injuries after his 2007 Honda Accord collided with the bridge on South Colony Road around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, Meriden Police said. 

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life. His two passengers were also injured in the crash, but police did not provide updates on their condition. 

Police said Jose Leonel Garcia Garcia's family is assisting with the investigation. 

Amtrak engineers said there was no structural damage to the bridge

Police closed the road for several hours while crews inspected the bridge and train tracks. Officials found no structural damage. 

to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE