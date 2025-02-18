Police ID 20-Year-Old Killed When Car Crashes Into Bridge Abutment, Injuring 2 Others

Jose Leonel Garcia Garcia, of Meriden, died of his injuries after his 2007 Honda Accord collided with the bridge on South Colony Road around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, Meriden Police said.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life. His two passengers were also injured in the crash, but police did not provide updates on their condition.

Police said Jose Leonel Garcia Garcia's family is assisting with the investigation.

Amtrak engineers said there was no structural damage to the bridge

Police closed the road for several hours while crews inspected the bridge and train tracks. Officials found no structural damage.

