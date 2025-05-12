Osvaldo Rivera, of Meriden, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm, and risk of injury to a minor, police said.

Members of the Meriden Crime Suppression Unit were investigating reports of drug dealing at Meriden Green last month when they spotted Rivera and a juvenile, whose name was not released.

Police said the child was carrying a loaded .357 Magnum revolver and approximately two grams of crack cocaine.

The juvenile, who is too young to legally carry a firearm, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics, police said. The child was released to their parents on a juvenile summons.

Investigators quickly determined Rivera was the one who gave the child the gun in an attempt to avoid being caught with it. Rivera, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. At the time of his arrest, Meriden police said he had about three grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

He was held on a total bond of $215,000, according to police.

