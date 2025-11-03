Overcast 57°

SHARE

NY Man Arrested After Driving To Meet Teen For Sex In Meriden: Police

The Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit arrested a man who they say planned to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Mehedi Hasan Omi&nbsp;

Mehedi Hasan Omi 

 Photo Credit: Meriden Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Mehedi Hasan Omi, 30, from New York, began talking online with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, Meriden police said. During the conversations, he was told the girl would celebrate her 14th birthday on Halloween. 

Police said Omi arranged to travel from New York to Meriden to meet the girl. When he arrived, officers were waiting.

He was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes, including criminal attempt at risk of injury to a child, criminal attempt — sexual assault, criminal attempt at harmful communication with a minor, and criminal attempt at enticing a minor, Meriden police said. 

Omi is being held on a $500,000 bond, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE