NY Man Arrested After Driving To Meet Teen For Sex In Meriden: Police

Mehedi Hasan Omi, 30, from New York, began talking online with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl, Meriden police said. During the conversations, he was told the girl would celebrate her 14th birthday on Halloween.

Police said Omi arranged to travel from New York to Meriden to meet the girl. When he arrived, officers were waiting.

He was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes, including criminal attempt at risk of injury to a child, criminal attempt — sexual assault, criminal attempt at harmful communication with a minor, and criminal attempt at enticing a minor, Meriden police said.

Omi is being held on a $500,000 bond, police said.

