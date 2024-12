Maylee Perez, of Meriden, left her home on Monday, Dec. 16, and has not returned since. Investigators believe she ran away.

Police said she often frequents businesses on Broad and East Main Streets.

She is 4-foot 11-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with round eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance to contact Meriden police at 203-238-1911.

