Meriden Student Charged With Sparking Bathroom Fire At Middle School — 4 Injured

Students were rushed out of the building and gathered at Falcon Field as fire crews responded to a reported blaze inside the school. Meriden firefighters found a fire had been set in a second-floor girls’ bathroom using paper towels. The building filled with smoke and the strong smell of fire, and crews had to work fast to clear the air.

Three school employees were taken to MidState Medical Center to be checked for smoke exposure. A fourth was treated at the scene but chose not to go to the hospital.

Meriden Police Officer Sampson got to work right away. Using surveillance footage and speaking with a witness, he quickly identified a seventh-grade student as a suspect.

The student was arrested and is now facing several serious charges, including arson, reckless burning, criminal mischief, and breach of the peace, police said.

The investigation remains active as officials work to understand why the fire was set and to ensure the school remains safe.

