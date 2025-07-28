Meriden Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Crash With SUV That Pulled Into His Path: Police

Police were called to the crash site on East Main Street in Meriden around 10:40 a.m.

When Meriden police arrived, they found an orange Honda motorcycle on its side in the middle of the road and a male motorcyclist lying in the roadway several feet ahead of it. Nearby, a white Honda CR-V, which was involved in the crash, had backed up into the McDonald's parking lot.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, Meriden police said.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he is in intensive care with serious injuries, police said. His immediate family members have been notified.

According to the Meriden Police Department, the initial investigation found that the unnamed SUV driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while exiting the McDonald's parking lot. The motorcyclist did not have enough time to stop or avoid the collision, and he struck the front fender of the car, throwing him from the bike.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.