Meriden Man Sexually Abused 6-Year-Old Child Repeatedly For Years: Police

A Meriden man is facing multiple felony charges following a months-long investigation into disturbing allegations of child sexual assault and abuse.

Adaliz Rojas

Photo Credit: Meriden Police Department
Josh Lanier
Adaliz Rojas, 32, was arrested on Dec. 14, in New Haven after investigators with the Special Crimes Unit (SCU) obtained a warrant accusing him of years of abuse involving a 6-year-old child, Meriden police said. 

The SCU began its investigation in July 2024 after receiving a complaint detailing repeated instances of sexual assault and physical abuse, allegedly occurring over several years in both Meriden and New Haven, authorities said. 

Rojas is charged with two counts each of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Risk of Injury to a Child, and Strangulation or Suffocation in the Second Degree.

According to law enforcement, the charges stem from what they described as a pattern of abuse involving both physical violence and sexual misconduct.

Rojas was released on a $25,000 court-set bond and is expected to appear in court to answer the charges, police said. 

