Head-On Meriden Collision Leaves Driver Fighting For Her Life, Sends Another To Hospital

Meriden police said the Friday, Aug. 22, crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Research Parkway and Pond View Drive when a northbound car crossed the center line and slammed into a minivan coming from the opposite direction.

The impact sent the car off the road, where it rolled over.

Emergency crews had to cut the woman from the wreckage so paramedics could rush her to an area hospital, where she remained in critical condition, police said. Authorities did not release the woman's name.

The driver of the minivan suffered “significant injuries” but was alert and able to answer questions at the scene, officers said.

Meriden police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer J. Martino at jmartino@meridenct.gov or Sergeant M. Hartline at mhartline@meridenct.gov. They can also be reached by phone at (203) 630-6201.

