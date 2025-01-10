Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday: Restaurant Pulls Out Of Meriden Mall: Report

Ruby Tuesday is pulling up stakes from the Meriden Mall, leaving just two locations for the casual dining chain in Connection, CT Insider reported on Friday, Jan. 10.

Per the report, the restaurant closed on Tuesday and has been removing equipment from the building. This marks the latest major chain to pull out of Meriden Mall, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Charlotte Russe, Forever 21, and Ramani's Clothiers among others.

A call to Meriden Mall's leasing offices was not immediately returned.

The two remaining Ruby Tuesday locations are in Lisbon and Windsor Locks.

Click here to read the CT Insider report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.