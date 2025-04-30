Gabriel Arroyo, 35, pleaded guilty to one count each of sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor in Meriden, the State Prosecutor's Office said. The judge suspended his prison sentence after three and a half years.

He must register as a sex offender, and the judge issued a 30-year protection order for his victim.

Arroyo was arrested in 2023 in Florida after the teenager spoke to officers. He was extradited back to Connecticut to face three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor, Meriden police said then.

