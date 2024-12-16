Stephen Morin died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 9. He would have turned 39 four days later.

A Meriden native, Morin spent most of his life in Wallingford, his family said in his obituary. He worked at All-Pro HVAC of Beacon Falls, but he pursued many hobbies, they wrote.

Stephen was a passionate and active man who found joy in the things he loved. He was deeply involved in jujitsu, earning belts and proudly teaching his son, John. As a child, he was an avid BMX racer, achieving victories at Falcon Field and other local tracks. He also had a love for motorcycles, which reflected his adventurous spirit.

His family created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral expenses. The campaign has raised more than $5,700 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Police found Morin in a Popeyes parking lot at 173 Washington Ave. in North Haven. Investigators do not suspect foul play, but they did not release a cause of his death. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will make that determination.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St. in Meriden. A memorial service will follow.

His family will hold a private burial.

For more information about the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.