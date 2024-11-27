Ex-Meriden Educator Sent 'Inappropriate' Texts To Middle School Student: Police

Tamara Johnson, 37, turned herself over to the Meriden Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 21, following an investigation that began in late October. The police's Special Crimes Unit launched the probe after receiving a report about the alleged messages.

Johnson, a former climate specialist at Lincoln Middle School in Meriden, was arrested after police conducted multiple interviews and forensic analysis of cell phones, Meriden Police said.

Johnson, of Waterbury, now faces one felony charge of risk of injury to a minor/impairing the morals of a minor, authorities said.

Meriden Public Schools has not commented on Johnson’s employment status or any additional measures taken following the arrest.

She was released after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

According to a Meriden Schools job posting, a climate specialist's role is to "assist in supporting a positive school environment."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.