Esteban Hernaiz, 57, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by eight years of special parole, for the 2021 assault that violated a court-ordered protective order meant to keep the victim safe, the State's Attorney said on Thursday, May 29.

Hernaiz pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the first degree and one count of violation of a protective order. His sentence stems from an incident on November 8, 2021, when he attacked a woman he was in a relationship with at the time, officials said.

According to prosecutors, the victim ran into a Shell Gas station at 934 Broad Street in Meriden in an attempt to escape Hernaiz. But he followed her inside and struck her multiple times in the head with the baseball bat. The assault left her with “severe, life-threatening injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

A protective order was already in place at the time of the assault, which legally barred Hernaiz from contacting the victim. His actions that day were in direct violation of that order.

Despite the injuries she suffered, the victim was prepared to testify in court. Hernaiz’s guilty plea meant she did not have to take the stand, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.