Cat Abandoned In Meriden Snow Bank Dies; Authorities Searching For Owner

A couple spotted the cat carrier on Evansville Avenue in Meriden around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, authorities said. They were horrified to find a cat inside and called animal control for help.

Meriden Animal Control officers rushed the cat to a local veterinarian's office, where she was given emergency IVs, antibiotics, and heat treatment. Sadly, it was too late. She died overnight.

Rescuers named her Lizzy.

Animal control authorities said the cat was malnourished and had been neglected for a long time before being "dumped" on the side of the road.

"We know the word 'dumped' gets used far too often in animal welfare posts, but this poor girl truly was DUMPED AND LEFT FOR DEAD! Not only was she left in freezing conditions, causing her to become hypothermic, but she was clearly neglected for an extended period before that. Besides the hypothermia, Lizzy was fully matted from head to toe, completely emaciated, dehydrated, and had nails growing into her paw pads, causing bleeding and infection. This poor girl suffered long before she was tossed aside like trash. We were told the backside of the carrier was left open, but Lizzy was so weak that she could not get out on her own."

Meriden Animal Control believes Lizzy’s owners are from Meriden or Wallingford. Officials describe Lizzy as a long-haired dilute calico cat who appeared to be middle-aged. She did not have a collar or a microchip.

Authorities urge anyone who knows Lizzy or her owners to contact Meriden Animal Control and leave a message at 203-235-4179.

