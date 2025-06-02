A Few Clouds 72°

Already Jailed Man Now Charged In Meriden Armed Robbery, Carjacking: Police

A man already in jail for an alleged robbery now faces even more after police linked him to a carjacking and an armed hold-up at a Connecticut Domino's. 

Keondre Ward

 Photo Credit: Meriden Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Keondre Ward, 27, was charged with two counts of robbery, larceny, and theft of a motor vehicle, Meriden police said. 

Detectives say Ward was behind two violent crimes — one involving a carjacking at gunpoint and the robbery of the West Main Street Domino’s in Meriden. 

The investigation, which began in November, led police to Ward, who was already behind bars on an unrelated robbery. 

Investigators from the Meriden Patrol Division, Crime Suppression Unit, and Detective Division worked together to track down leads and connect the two violent incidents. 

Ward remains in custody on a $300,000 bond, police said. 

