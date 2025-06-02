Already Jailed Man Now Charged In Meriden Armed Robbery, Carjacking: Police

Keondre Ward, 27, was charged with two counts of robbery, larceny, and theft of a motor vehicle, Meriden police said.

Detectives say Ward was behind two violent crimes — one involving a carjacking at gunpoint and the robbery of the West Main Street Domino’s in Meriden.

The investigation, which began in November, led police to Ward, who was already behind bars on an unrelated robbery.

Investigators from the Meriden Patrol Division, Crime Suppression Unit, and Detective Division worked together to track down leads and connect the two violent incidents.

Ward remains in custody on a $300,000 bond, police said.

