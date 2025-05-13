Already Jailed Man Accused Of String Of Knife-Point Robberies In Meriden

Anthony Pagano, 24, is accused of robbing a Family Dollar, Colony Gas Mart, and Village Liquor Mart in December 2024 at knifepoint, police said.

Not long after those robberies, Logan Steel was burglarized, and the robber stole a vehicle from the Meriden business. Investigators say the stolen vehicle matched the one seen in connection with the robberies.

Pagano was already behind bars for another robbery when Meriden police linked him to the robbery spree.

Pagano is charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, two counts of larceny in the sixth degree, one count of criminal attempt to commit robbery in the first degree, one count of criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree, one count of burglary in the third degree, one count of larceny in the fourth degree, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, authorities said.

He is now being held on a $600,000 bond, Meriden police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.