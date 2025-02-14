1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Crashes Into Meriden Bridge Abutment

The fatal wreck happened around 1:43 a.m. on Feb. 14 when a northbound 2007 Honda Accord slammed into an Amtrak train bridge near South Colony Road and Powers Drive in Meriden, police said.

Two passengers survived with non-life-threatening injuries, but the driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital despite first responders' best efforts.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name but confirmed his family has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police closed the road for several hours while crews inspected the bridge and train tracks. Officials later determined there was no structural damage, and traffic resumed by 5:45 a.m.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. M. Hartline at 203-630-6201.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Meriden and receive free news updates.