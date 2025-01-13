Krispy Sicilian Foods opened at 650 Middle Turnpike (Route 44) on Thursday, Jan. 9. The restaurant is about a mile away from UConn near the Route 195 intersection.

Owner Kristin Pinkston created the cozy restaurant with an extensive menu of authentic Italian dishes made with fresh ingredients and traditional recipes.

"We take pride in serving delicious, homemade dishes crafted with the finest ingredients and traditional Sicilian recipes," the restaurant's website said. "From our handmade pastas and freshly made sandwiches to a tempting array of desserts, every meal is prepared with love and care."

Krispy Sicilian’s menu showcases a lineup of standout items, including "krispy" sandwiches served on grilled focaccia rolls. One features shaved ham, thinly sliced pear, smoked mozzarella, and fig preserves, while another offers a hearty combination of hot roast beef, grilled onions, peppers, and Alfredo sauce.

For a classic Sicilian treat, diners can try the arancini, stuffed with sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella. Pasta lovers will find comfort in a variety of handmade pastas and lasagna dishes.

Dessert options include cannoli, zeppole (ricotta donuts), and tiramisu.

"Our kitchen is dedicated to bringing you the true flavors of Sicily straight to your table," the website also said.

Pinkston showed her appreciation for the people who have already stopped by her new restaurant.

"What a wonderful opening week," she wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. "I can't thank you all enough for the outpouring of support, wonderful feedback, and encouragement! 🙌🏻"

Krispy Sicilian is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

