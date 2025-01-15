A Few Clouds 29°

Jen Webster, of Storrs, Killed In Mansfield Crash

A 69-year-old Connecticut woman was killed earlier this week when her car went off of a road and crashed into a tree, police said. 

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Jen Webster, of Storrs, lost control of her Honda Odyssey on Chaffiteeville Road in Mansfield a little after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and hit a tree, Connecticut State Police said. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene. 

Authorities are not sure what caused her to veer from the road. 

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Trooper Shane Bowes at 860-896-3200 or Shane.Bowes@ct.gov.

