Eric Cobb, 28, was arrested in the death of 51-year-old Erika Winford, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Cobb was charged with second-degree murder and denied bail, according to jail records.

Officers found Winford unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket and towels, at a "disturbing scene" behind a home on 15th Street West in the Mid-Westside neighborhood. She suffered from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb was detained while trying to leave the home. After an interview, he was arrested and brought to the Duval County Jail.

An arrest report said Winford's friends told police she was afraid of Cobb, who had several guns and couldn't afford medication for schizophrenia, The Florida Times Union reported. Winford's other son said to investigators that he lived with Winford and Cobb until about six weeks ago when Cobb "cursed out" their mother.

According to his roster page on UConn's athletics website, Cobb played 47 games in two seasons for the Huskies from 2017 to 2019. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 3.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his senior season in 2018-19.

Cobb transferred to Storrs from Chipola College in Marianna, FL. The Jacksonville native began his college career at the University of South Carolina but was dismissed from the team after he was arrested for an incident involving a BB gun, WIS 10 News reported.

According to Eurobasket.com, Cobb also played professional basketball in Croatia for GKK Šibenka in 2019-20.

Cobb's next court appearance was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mansfield-Storrs and receive free news updates.