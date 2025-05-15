Eric J. Christian, 41, is alleged to have recruited others to help him carry out a scheme known as check kiting, according to the Connecticut State Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force (SOCITF). Detectives say he convinced people to open bank accounts that he would use to move bad checks around, draining funds before banks could catch on.

The investigation, launched in March 2023 by the SOCITF and the New Haven Police Financial Crimes Unit, began after banks raised red flags over suspicious activity, State Police said.

Police say Christian's network wasn’t just targeting banks. “The group was using a similar scheme to defraud online gambling platforms,” investigators said.

Authorities believe the scam has been going on since at least 2020. While the arrest warrant details over $350,000 in losses, investigators suspect the real damage is even larger, police said.

Police arrested Christian on Wednesday, May 14, at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institute in Suffield. It's unclear what he was in prison for.

Officials charged Christian under the Corrupt Organizations and Organized Crime Act, along with multiple counts including conspiracy to commit larceny, identity theft, fraudulent use of ATMs, and forgery, State Police said.

Christian is being held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

