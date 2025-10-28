Anne Marie Pappalardo, 61, was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 26, according to a Silver Alert issued for her on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said they, along with state police and other search and rescue crews, are searching the Natchaug State Forest in Eastford, Chaplin, and Hampton. They are asking hunters, anglers, hikers, and park visitors to avoid the area until further notice.

They also said that anyone approached by officers and ordered to leave should do so. Cooperation is “essential to the success of this critical operation.”

Police said they understand people want to help, but “the best way to do that is to avoid the area.”

Multiple teams are searching for Pappalardo. Police said that too many people in the woods could cause problems for the K9 units. “The more people who are in the woods, the higher the chances are of any scent trail being lost or confused and K9s following false leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

