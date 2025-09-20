Actor Brad Everett Young Killed In Wrong-Way Crash At Age 46

The crash happened late Sunday, Sept. 14, when a wrong-way driver hit Young’s car on the 134 Freeway. He had just seen a movie and was driving alone, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter. Young died at the scene. The other driver survived and was hospitalized, the outlet reported.

A Danville, Virginia native who lived in Los Angeles, Young was a fixture on Hollywood red carpets and at premieres and awards shows. He also founded Dream Loud Official, a campaign dedicated to restoring and preserving music and art programs in schools, according to THR.

On screen, Young logged small roles and background appearances across TV and film. His credits included turns on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “90210,” and bit parts in features such as “Love & Basketball” and the Oscar-winning “The Artist,” THR noted.

Young built a parallel career behind the camera, shooting celebrity portraits and event coverage. His Dream Loud Official project paired those skills with a cause, spotlighting performers while pushing for arts education support.

Tributes from actors and colleagues poured in on social media after news broke of his death. Many cited his enthusiasm, generosity with young artists, and constant presence at industry events.

Authorities did not immediately release the other driver’s identity or a possible cause for the wrong-way collision.

