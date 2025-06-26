Zion Smith faces multiple felonies in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Patterson, Manchester police said.

Officers were called to Irving and Woodland streets just before 4 a.m. on May 20, where they found Patterson in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police and paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation linked Smith to the shooting, but he had fled the state, authorities said. Detectives traced leads to Alabama, where the teenager was arrested and extradited to Connecticut.

Smith is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, carrying a dangerous weapon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, police said.

