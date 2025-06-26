Light Rain 63°

Zion Smith Charged With Fatally Shooting Jordan Patterson

Police have arrested a Manchester 16-year-old in the killing of Windsor Locks resident Jordan Patterson, who was found shot inside a car last month, officials said.

Zion Smith

Photo Credit: Manchester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Zion Smith faces multiple felonies in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Patterson, Manchester police said.

Officers were called to Irving and Woodland streets just before 4 a.m. on May 20, where they found Patterson in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police and paramedics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation linked Smith to the shooting, but he had fled the state, authorities said. Detectives traced leads to Alabama, where the teenager was arrested and extradited to Connecticut.

Smith is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, carrying a dangerous weapon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, police said.

