Unlicensed DUI Driver Arrested In I-84 Manchester Crash That Left Passenger Dead: State Police

The crash occurred around 6:53 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2024, near Exit 61 in Manchester, investigators said. Jason Ivers, 25, was driving a 2016 Nissan Juke westbound at a high rate of speed when his vehicle collided with a 2015 Hyundai Genesis, CT State Police said.

Police said Mirelly Vega, 25, a front-seat passenger in the Nissan, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital. Ivers, who was driving with only a learner’s permit, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment.

According to the arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses reported that Ivers’ vehicle was weaving through traffic and speeding before the crash. The Nissan struck the Hyundai Genesis, causing both vehicles to hit the center median.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as a resident of South Windsor, was not injured and declined medical treatment, police said.

Investigators determined that Ivers had consumed alcohol prior to the crash and found an empty vodka bottle inside his vehicle. Toxicology results indicated that his blood alcohol content was 0.131, exceeding the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.

During interviews, Ivers reportedly admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier but denied any impairment at the time of the crash.

Ivers was charged with multiple offenses, including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a valid license.

Court documents show that Vega was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, which police noted may have contributed to the severity of her injuries.

Ivers is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court later this month.

