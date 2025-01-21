Teens Busted After Pulling Fake Gun During Altercation at Manchester Trampoline Park: Police

A concerned parent called 911 to report her 14-year-old son had been assaulted during the disturbance around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Hale Road in Manchester, police said.

Six suspects — all minors — ran away before police arrived.

Officers acted quickly, locating a vehicle nearby that matched witness descriptions. Inside were an adult driver and several juveniles. Police say some passengers were uncooperative, refusing to exit the car.

Although the reported firearm hadn’t been recovered, investigators found a facsimile firearm in the vehicle, altered to appear real with its orange safety tip painted black, Manchester police said.

Nearby, officers also recovered a bag containing a large knife and clothing that matched a suspect’s description.

Two juveniles, aged 14 and 15, were arrested and face serious charges, including carrying a facsimile firearm, assault, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence, Manchester police said. Both were taken to juvenile detention on an order to detain.

Their names were not released because of their ages.

