She Showed Up To Manchester Court With A Warrant — Then She Made A Run For It, Cops Say

Jada Williams was arrested on June 16, around 2:13 p.m., after arriving at Manchester Superior Court while wanted on an active warrant from Troop C – Tolland, State Police said.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in October 2024, when troopers say Williams broke into a vehicle on Shenipsit Lake Road in Tolland, stole credit and debit cards, and used them to make purchases totaling over $1,000, according to a sworn affidavit filed by Trooper Michael Nisbet.

After reviewing surveillance footage, troopers identified Williams as the suspect seen using the stolen cards. She was later connected to a dark-colored Volkswagen with Massachusetts plates and several stolen items inside the vehicle, including wallets and ID cards belonging to others.

When troopers tried to arrest Williams at court, she ran on foot and tried to get into a vehicle, according to the incident report. Officers pulled her from the car before she could flee and said she continued resisting before being taken into custody without further incident.

Williams was processed at Troop C and charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny (4th Degree)

Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree)

Conspiracy to Commit Receipt from Illegal Use of Credit Card

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (3rd Degree)

Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Arrest

Williams was held on $100,000 total bond, according to records, and could not post bail. She was transported to the Department of Corrections and arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday, June 17.

The investigation was led by Troop C with assistance from Troop K, and video footage from local businesses was used to confirm the charges.

