Police ID Manchester Man Killed In W. Center St. Crash

Authorities have identified the 60-year-old man who was killed after his car went off the road and struck a utility pole. 

 Photo Credit: Branford Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Earl Hayes, of Manchester, died after crashing his truck on Monday, Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m. near 138 W. Center St. in Manchester.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. 

Police are investigating what caused his car to leave the road.  No other vehicles were involved in the incident. 

Authorities urge anyone who saw the crash or has information on it to contact Officer Nicholas Sinopoli at 860-533-8620 or sinopolin@manchesterct.gov.

