Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Struck In Manchester

Officers were called to 288 Center Street on Wednesday, Oct. 29, around 6:47 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Investigators said a vehicle heading west struck a 32-year-old Manchester woman. The driver, a 77-year-old man also from Manchester, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Authorities did not release their names.

The woman was taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Manchester Police Traffic Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Sinopoli at 860-533-8620.

