Olive Garden's fan-favorite "Never Ending Pasta Bowl" will return on Monday, Aug. 25. The deal includes unlimited pasta, soup or salad, and signature breadsticks for the same $13.99 price since 2022.

The promotion stands out as menu prices nationwide climb to record highs.

"In a time when prices seem to rise with every season, Olive Garden is keeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same," the Italian restaurant chain said in a news release.

Early access to members of Olive Garden's eClub started on Monday, Aug. 18. The Never Ending Pasta Bowl will run through Sunday, Nov. 16.

The 2025 lineup features the new Spicy Three-Meat Sauce, blending chili flakes, cherry peppers, red bell pepper, pepperoni, red wine, garlic, and herbs with the restaurant's homemade meat sauce. Diners can also mix and match 96 possible flavor combinations across pasta choices like fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair, and rigatoni with six sauce options.

The National Restaurant Association recently reported that menu prices are up more than 30% since February 2020, a rise it said was "on par with the increase needed" to maintain an average 5% profit margin.

Olive Garden, however, raised prices by just 2% in 2024, CNN reported. Despite hiking prices below the inflation rate, the chain posted a 12.7% profit increase in its most recent quarter.

Maeve Webster, president of consulting firm Menu Matters, said Olive Garden continues turning profits because of bulk purchasing and guests who often order pricier extras like appetizers, cocktails, and desserts.

"If the pasta brings them in the door and they purchase other profitable items, then it definitely makes sense in the long run," Webster told CNN. "Olive Garden has likely done the math regarding how many patrons will actually eat significantly more than $13 of pasta. Some will, of course, but likely on average it works out in their favor."

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl launched in 1995 and has become a seasonal staple, only pausing briefly during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Olive Garden executives have said the deal's timing aims to help families around the back-to-school season.

Olive Garden was founded in Orlando, Florida, in 1982.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manchester and receive free news updates.